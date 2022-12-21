SES launches first two O3b mPOWER satellites into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9

SES has announced that the first two O3b mPOWER satellites were launched into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, United States, at 5:48 pm local time.

Built by Boeing and designed to deliver performance with software-driven payload, O3b mPOWER is SES’s second-generation medium earth orbit (MEO) system. Customers leveraging O3b mPOWER are set to transform their operations and benefit from terabit-level scale; the highest, most flexible, guaranteed throughput; roundtrip latency of less than 150 milliseconds and unmatched service availability.

The O3b mPOWER ecosystem is an initial 11 satellites, each equipped with more than 5,000 digitally formed beams, and the O3b mPOWER ground infrastructure. It enables SES to address current and future connectivity needs for governments, mobile network operators, energy companies, cruises, and enterprises across the globe. Key customers who have signed up for O3b mPOWER include Microsoft, Princess Cruises, Marlink, Jio Platforms, Orange, Claro Brasil and the newly-announced Vodafone Cook Islands.

“Much more than just another launch, today marks the next milestone of our MEO journey. Since starting this journey, we have gone on to positively impact millions around the world. Today, with our second-generation O3b mPOWER, we are bringing game-changing technology that delivers a combination of multiple gigabits per second of throughput at any location, guaranteed reliability and service flexibility that is a first in the industry,” says Steve Collar, CEO of SES. “Whether we are enabling governments to carry out critical missions securely, cruise operators to provide high-speed broadband access to passengers at all times, or mobile network operators to deploy 4G/5G networks in underconnected areas or restore communications networks in down time, O3b mPOWER is the satellite system of choice for applications where performance matters most.”

“From concept to reality, the partnership with SES while developing the technology has been remarkable,” says Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Boeing Space and Launch. “The next few months will be another critical collaboration period as we prepare the next nine satellites for launch and enable these first satellites to fulfill their mission to connect people around the world.”

O3b mPOWER commercial service is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023.

For more information on how O3b mPOWER can bring a new level of performance to satellite-enabled communications, visit the newsroom.

