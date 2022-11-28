London, United Kingdom – The National Connectivity Alliance (the NCA), a new alliance of telecommunications and infrastructure providers, landowners, and their collective professional advisers launches today. This alliance brings together these stakeholders to collaborate on areas of mutual interest with the goal of delivering connectivity for all in the UK.

Digital connectivity is fundamental to the success of our economy. Communities depend on reliable connections to stay connected; to ensure social inclusion; to enable businesses to embrace digital technology; and, to open up new markets and simplify supply chains.

Building such connectivity requires the complex interchange of many organisations and stakeholders yet these interactions have not always been easy.

Recognising the need to build strong relationships with each other to deliver connectivity to world beating standards, a group of the leading stakeholders from across both telecoms and land industries have come together to form the National Connectivity Alliance.

The Alliance will bring together these stakeholders to work on issues of mutual interest, improve co-operation and to share best practice.

Digital infrastructure minister Julia Lopez MP, says “I welcome the creation of this new alliance, which will bring together industry and landowners to improve negotiations and make sure we are doing everything we can to boost connectivity, productivity and the economy.

“We continue to support investment in world class connectivity for people across the UK, whether they’re in London, or a village in the Scottish Highlands.”

Carlos Pierce, partner Blaser Mills Law, National Connectivity Alliance Chair & co-founder, says “We are delighted to launch the National Connectivity Alliance today as the only cross industry body regarding access to land. Not only does the NCA demonstrate a necessary collective will from the industry to improve digital connectivity, it will also drive best practice through collaboration and understanding. By encouraging greater education and communication, the NCA will be able to deliver greater awareness of the needs of all in the sector as well as the general public.”

