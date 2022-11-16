Orange Cyberdefense, the cybersecurity subsidiary of Orange, has acquired 100% of the Swiss companies SCRT and Telsys. These two sister companies have their common headquarters in Morges near Lausanne and employ around 100 staff, experts in cybersecurity and associated services, equally spread over offices in Geneva and Bern.

Established as a provider in the French-speaking Swiss cybersecurity market, SCRT has been supporting its customers for 20 years by offering a cybersecurity portfolio including managed security services, consulting, ethical hacking and remediation in the event of an attack. Telsys is more specialised in the management of IT solutions.

Developing Orange Cyberdefense is a priority for the Orange Group. In a global market growing by more than 10% year on year, Orange Cyberdefense achieved a turnover of +14% in 2021 with the objective of reaching one billion euros in 2023.

Following closely on from the acquisitions in 2019 of SecureLink and SecureData, Orange Cyberdefense is pursuing its ambitious organic and inorganic strategy to establish itself as the European provider in cybersecurity.

Already present in Switzerland through Orange Business Services, Orange Cyberdefense now aims to strengthen the Group’s presence in the Swiss business-to-business (B2B) market. Providing geographical proximity to its customers is fundamental to the DNA of Orange Cyberdefense, with more than 8,500 customers worldwide. The management and integrated teams of both companies will be retained to strengthen and accelerate its expansion plans, particularly in the Swiss-German territories in synergy with Orange Business Services.

With these acquisitions, Orange Cyberdefense has now extended its European presence to nine countries (France, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, UK and Switzerland) offering more than 2,700 expert employees in cybersecurity.

This acquisition further increases Orange Cyberdefense’s expertise in cyber threat intelligence. We are also strengthening and augmenting our capabilities in terms of ethical hacking on the European market, with more than 200 professionals dedicated to this activity. In addition, by relying on the expertise and resources of the Orange Group, SCRT and Telsys are now able to expand their portfolio of services to offer their customers a wider range of managed security and IT services 24/7.

Hugues Foulon, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense, comments: “We are delighted with this acquisition and happy to welcome these new teams as they will strengthen all of our capabilities. This is another step forward in our goal to establish ourselves as the European leader in cybersecurity. We are accelerating into the seventh cybersecurity market in Europe and thus consolidating the position of the Orange Group in the Swiss market”.

Eric Delangle, chairman of SCRT and Telsys, adds: “This operation will enable us to pursue our leadership project in Switzerland by relying on the size of Orange Cyberdefense, its portfolio of services and its operational model to better serve our national customers.”

