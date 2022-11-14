Espoo, Finland. 10 November 2022 – Nokia has announced the completion of a successful field trial of C+L band WDM optical line system with Philippine mobile operator, Globe Telecom. The trial demonstrated operation of Nokia’s PSE-Vs chipset, transmitting a 600Gb/s channel in the C-band and a 400Gb/s channel in the L-band on Globe’s live optical network. This trial lays the foundation for Globe’s future growth to meet the needs of low-latency and high-capacity traffic demands for 100G and 400G services.

Nokia C+L band solution doubles the capacity of Globe’s existing national backbone network using Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch platform. By operating 600Gb/s over 100GHz channel spacing in C band and 400Gb/s over 75GHz channel spacing in L band, Globe will be able to scale total network capacity to 54.4T over C+L band. In addition, the existing C band system in the Globe network can be seamlessly updated to C+L band system by adding L band components, which was successfully demonstrated in the live trial as well.

Jonathan Wu, head of network infrastructure reginal business group at Nokia, says, “We are pleased to work with Globe as a highly valued strategic partner. We are very excited to achieve this remarkable milestone together. The successful trial showcases our successful partnership and unwavering commitment to maintaining leadership by delivering latest technologies and solutions to the marketplace.”

Joel Agustin, SVP and head of planning and engineering at Global Telecom, says, “We are very pleased with the results of the field trial. By leveraging Nokia’s C+L and coherent transport solutions, we’ll be able to expand and upgrade our network as we look to provide our customers with lightning-fast connections, higher level of security and greater flexibility. The minimum of three independent connections over separate backbone networks will allow us to accommodate the ever-increasing capacity demand between major cities. This is truly a network built not just for today, but for tomorrow as well, by offering our customers from small businesses to hyperscalers end-to-end solutions across the Philippines.”

The trial was successfully demonstrated using one of Globe’s backbone networks between the Tarlac and Cabanatuan segment, located in the Northern Luzon part of the Philippines. The network will connect all major cities, large data centres and global network hubs in the Philippines. Multi-terabit capacity will support evolution to 5G mobile, growing consumer demand for online video and internet usage while enabling the increasing deployment of cloud applications through the most robust and modern network in the market and allowing the connection of customers at speeds up to 400Gbit/s.

