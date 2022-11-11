EvoNexus is California’s non-profit technology incubator, located in San Diego. Qualcomm Incorporated works closely with EvoNexus to identify early-stage companies bridging emerging technologies and use cases with the compelling attributes of the 5G network. Qualcomm in collaboration with EvoNexus, is initiating another search for startups impacting 5G. Applications will be reviewed beginning November 9th with admissions to the programme on a rolling basis.

In 2021, EvoNexus portfolio companies raised over $530 million (€518.95 million) and had greater than $1 billion (€0.98 billion) across 7 exits. Founded in 2010, 41 portfolio companies have been acquired and 85% achieve venture capital funding.

Qualcomm has a deep interest in startups representing the following areas:

AI Tools (Compilers, Model Prep, etc.) Graphics (Power Reduction, etc.) Chipset Packaging & Interconnect 5G V2X / ADAS (Automotive) 5G & 6G Tech / Edge Tech Industry 4.0 IoT as a Service AR/XR/VR AI-Enabled Sensor Modules Cybersecurity (including Quantum) AI-Enabled Camera Power & Storage

“Our 12-year relationship with EvoNexus has provided Qualcomm Technologies with early access to startups with potential synergy across our business units,” according to Ziad Asghar, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are pleased to continue the 5G incubator programme with EvoNexus to support transformational early-stage innovations.”

“5G provides startups an opportunity to develop products and services that are significantly enhanced or fundamentally enabled,” elaborates Rory Moore, CEO/co-founder, EvoNexus. “Startups are the catalyst for change. They embrace risk, viewing it as their protection and advantage over their more risk-averse competition. Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies will accelerate the time to market journey of startups developing disruptive technology in nascent sectors.”

