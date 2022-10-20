Today we are announcing the expansion of our global presence with the launch of a new EU Cloud Region. Ready for operation immediately, our new EU Cloud Region, hosted on an AWS-based data centre in Frankfurt, Germany, will serve our growing base of customers using ThousandEyes’ cloud and Internet intelligence technology in the European Union (EU) and the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

The past two years have led companies to accelerate their digital transformation projects, which means that cloud adoption, migration to SaaS, SD-WAN, and hybrid work continue to be major drivers for growth.

In this new world, the Internet has become the new enterprise backbone, and relying on cloud and Internet environments means that the enterprise perimeter is rendered borderless. IT teams have now become blind to the issues that occur beyond their control yet impact the delivery of digital experiences to end customers and employees.

That’s why we built ThousandEyes to remove blind spots and empower our customers to thrive in today’s Internet-centric world. We do that by bringing as much visibility, insight, and predictability into these unpredictable environments as possible to assure the delivery of high-quality, secure, and reliable user experiences across dispersed environments.

As adoption of ThousandEyes grows, we are expanding the footprint of the platform itself, delivering enhanced performance to our user base and, in the case of the new EU Cloud Region, helping our customers comply with regional, local, and industry-specific regulations and guidelines.

While the security and privacy management framework of the ThousandEyes platform globally provides rigorous and comprehensive protection, the expansion of the EU Cloud Region further supports European customers that operate in heavily regulated industries, such as the banking sector, financial services, and government sector, where aspects including data residency and data sovereignty are key.

Since the Cisco acquisition in 2020, ThousandEyes’ Internet and cloud intelligence technology has been integrated into Cisco’s product portfolio as quickly as possible to help customers adjust and allow their businesses to operate at the same level or better than pre-pandemic. In the past year alone, we more than doubled the number of customers we serve across the globe with cloud and Internet visibility.

The launch of the EU Cloud Region comes on the heels of a long list of recently announced product innovations that support our customers’ digital transformation projects by delivering the most effective intelligence platform for today’s increasingly complex network. New launches and updates include:

Operational intelligence with ThousandEyes WAN Insights — a pivotal first step in predictive networking, providing network forecasts and SD-WAN recommendations to optimize user experience

Workflow automation with Automated Session Testing —an insight into Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Webex by Cisco for real-time and exact pinpointing of user issues

Teams, and Webex by Cisco for real-time and exact pinpointing of user issues Faster insights with Internet Insights: Application Outages — the global-scale view into SaaS application performance, based on real performance data

For more information, explore the ThousandEyes platform or sign up for a free trial.

