Athens, Greece – Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, and the OTE Group, a telecommunications providers in Southeast Europe, expand the National Telemedicine Network – 2nd health region – to the islands of the Attica Region with the purpose of providing the inhabitants of these islands with equal access to health services from the National Healthcare System.

Intracom Telecom, as the main subcontractor of the project, undertakes the supply, installation, maintenance and configuration of the core telemedicine equipment, the configuration of the telemedicine spaces, as well as the configuration of the telemedicine software and digital medical devices.

The updated National Telemedicine Network (EDIT) will incorporate eleven (11) new stations, in the islands of Antikythera, Agistri, Aegina, Poros, Spetses, Hydra, Galata, as well as in Korydallos and Avlona detention centres, along with a medical consultant station at the Piraeus Health Centre and a new station at the Polyclinic of the Hellenic Police, in order to provide services to its officers, who serve in the islands of the jurisdiction of the Second Healthcare District. It is also planned to provide homecare health services, as ninety (90) monitoring systems consisting of tablets and digital medical devices for patients with chronic diseases will be offered.

The National Telemedicine Network (EDIT) of Greece will provide the island residents with specialised and quality health services, without requiring them to travel, while reducing transportation and hospitalisation costs. In addition, the medical and nursing staff located in them will have accredited continuous medical education courses and training allowing them to continue their professional development without leaving their posts.

Nikolaos Velentzas, general manager of the services business division of Intracom Telecom, says: “Having many years of experience in telecommunications infrastructure projects and utilising the cutting-edge technologies developed by the company, we contribute to complete the expansion of the national telemedicine network in the Attica Region islands. Our vision is to contribute to the modernisation of health services in remote areas, supporting the local communities respectively.”

