Geneva, Switzerland. 4 October 2022 – SITA has announced a new partnership with Versa Networks, a specialist in secure access service edge (SASE), that will launch SITA Connect Go, a multi-tenant edge Secure SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) solution designed specifically for the air transport industry.

The new partnership combines the best of both companies into a single solution. SITA has its roots in providing connectivity to the air transport industry and has for decades remained a sepcialist in providing cutting-edge connectivity to airlines and airports. Versa Networks, a US-based enterprise, has rapidly emerged as a market specialist in SASE and Secure SD-WAN, with Gartner rating the company as among the top three providers globally.

Together, the companies have developed SITA Connect Go, a software-based solution that allows multiple airlines, ground handlers, and other tenants to securely access the same virtualised infrastructure at airports and in the cloud, delivering more scalable and agile connectivity. This brings greater flexibility and innovation to support the airline industry’s journey into multi-cloud adoption.

The new solution will enhance SITA’s extensive network connectivity, which bridges over 600 airports and more than 750 destinations worldwide, providing airlines with unrivaled connectivity performance and quick, secure access to airport applications and systems through the AirportHub shared platform. The ready-to-use Versa-powered SITA Connect Go solution means airlines can make rapid route changes and use shared airport infrastructure without a huge upfront investment.

SITA Connect Go was built with cybersecurity at its core, providing a multi-layer security design with a cloud-native network and security suite for users wherever they are. Users also benefit from the confidence that the software-based solution will adapt as new industry requirements arise, allowing them to adopt new functionalities as they are introduced without having to invest in costly upgrades.

Martin Smillie, senior vice president, SITA communications & data exchange, says, “As a longstanding industry partner trusted with bridging more than 60% of the air transport community’s data exchange, we are proud to introduce the next generation of SDN technology. The current volatile economic environment requires that airlines adjust to passenger peaks and troughs, wherever they want to fly. In Versa, we have found a tried-and-tested partner with technology to support the complex requirements specific to the air transport industry. We look forward to helping our customers reap the benefits.”

Hector Avalos, VP MSP EMEA of Versa Networks, says, “We are delighted to partner with SITA to meet the connectivity needs of today’s air transport industry. With today’s shifting travel landscape, industry stakeholders need greater connectivity, agility, unprecedented reliability, and airtight network security. We have tailored the new solution to meet these requirements and power the future of air travel.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus