16 August, 2022 – Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) is thrilled to announce that Ericsson has become its newest corporate member, adding to the number of telecommunications companies that support Canadian women-owned businesses through their supplier diversity programs and WBE Canada membership.

Ericsson is a multinational networking and telecommunications company, selling infrastructure, software, and services in information and communications technology for telecommunications service providers and enterprises. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally.

“We’re delighted to join WBE Canada as a corporate member,” says Donna Erhardt, supplier diversity lead at Ericsson. “Not only is supplier diversity good business, but it’s the right thing to do to support the communities in which we operate. At Ericsson, the foundation of our supplier diversity program consists of a holistic approach to inclusive diversity with results that enable success for all our stakeholders. We can’t wait to work with WBE Canada as we continue to grow our award-winning program through expansion into new markets on a global scale.”

“We are so excited to have Ericsson join our rapidly growing corporate membership,” says Silvia Pencak, president, WBE Canada. “Ericsson represents unlimited possibilities for women-owned enterprises in all facets of telecommunications and especially as this globally recognised company continues its commitment to working with the Canadian government. Our WBE community should be very excited about the upcoming opportunities Ericsson brings to WBE Canada.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus