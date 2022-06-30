Most networks don’t yet have 5G Stand Alone core, so we’re not yet at ‘full 5G’. But as Susan White, head of strategy and portfolio marketing at Netcracker tells Jeremy Cowan, if we process data at the Edge we get 2 key benefits – low latency and reduced backhaul costs – benefits she explores in the latest QuickFire video.

Watch now to find out which ‘Big Beasts’ will dominate the 5G partner ecosystem, and see the critical role

of automation in rolling out new services.