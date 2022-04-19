Publisher of Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) software Ringover will bolster its global team with one of its most substantial recruitment drives to date. Throughout 2022, Ringover will be hiring telecommunications experts for over 40 roles, after growing more than 100% over its last financial year.

Founded in France in 2005, Ringover achieved ambitious plans to internationalise in 2021 when the company opened offices in London, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Atlanta, US. There were just 15 members of staff at the start of Ringover’s journey, but today the company employs over 150 people and has over 10,000 start-up and small-and-medium sized enterprise (SME) customers worldwide.

More than just a phone calling app, Ringover has designed an advanced call enhancement and analytics system that enables business owners to identify shortfalls in their teams’ productivity. This allows decision makers from any business to take informed action to make calls more effective, ultimately helping to meet business objectives.

The recruitment drive comes as CCaaS becomes more crucial than ever for all businesses. According to the Institute of Customer Service (ICO), 13% of people had made a complaint about poor customer service in the past year, up from the 11% figure reported six months ago. Furthermore, out of 10,000 people surveyed, the ICO found that 34% of customers would be willing to pay more for better service, marking the highest proportion ever recorded.

“Having an effective CCaaS strategy can alleviate numerous customer service headaches,” says Ross Slogrove, UK and Ireland country manager at Ringover. “Ringover recognises this, and many other businesses do too. We’re seeing unprecedented demand for cloud calling software that makes sales calls faster, more efficient and targeted to the right people.

“After recruiting 75 people in 2021, and opening offices in the UK and overseas, we now need even more talent to help businesses reach their customer service goals.”

Ringover is currently recruiting for a range of roles, including account executives, SDRs, marketing executives and more. To hear more about current vacancies, and to apply, visit here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus