New York, United States. 1 April, 2022 – Veego Software, a specialist in application intelligence such as contextual, app-aware Quality of Experience (QoE) data, and high-impact analytics, has added Pasquale Bombino to the Veego advisory board.

Bombino is said to bring vast corporate experience in the telecommunication space and a strong global leadership perspective. He will join existing advisory board members Max Blumberg and Doron Hachmon and brings in-depth experience from the corporate business world.

“We are very fortunate to have such a high-level experienced professional become a critical part of our advisory board,” says, Amir Kotler, CEO of Veego. “We welcome Pasquale and are eager to leverage his valuable expertise in strengthening our strategic positioning as the company continues to deliver innovative and high value connected home solutions for communication service providers.”



Pasquale Bombino has spent the last 25 years in the telecom industry, a primary area of focus for Veego. Much of his time has been spent in European operations as a general manager of ADB Global. His history also includes a position as vice president & CTO of telecom provider, Pirelli Broadband Solutions.



Bombino recently became a founder and CEO of IIO, a disruptive Voice-as-a-Service start-up, and in addition to his new advisory role for Veego, will also be providing technology and strategy-based consulting services to various organisations throughout Europe.



His appointment occurs as Veego establishes its new solution that classifies applications and devices running in the home to provide real-time insights about the customer’s quality of experience. This is especially critical for communication service providers (CSPs), including telecom providers and internet service providers (ISPs) as service providers demand more automated and efficient oversight of connected homes globally.

