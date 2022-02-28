Mauro Carobene of Kaleyra

Barcelona, Spain 28 February 2022 – Kaleyra, Inc., chief business officer Mauro Carobene says that “enterprises that utilise the latest communication applications as part of their customer communication strategy will more effectively accelerate growth and achieve scale.”

Carobene then added, “to ensure customer satisfaction and increase user bases both vital aspects of sustained success enterprises need to tap into popular messaging tools to build an omnichannel experience.”

As Carobene explained, delivering effective customer service has become a focus for enterprises of all sizes, due to the importance of keeping customers on board for companies to scale.

“The number of channels used by consumers to interact with businesses is rising all the time, which makes providing the right communication services at the right moment and via the right channel paramount to customer retention,” says, Carobene. “To put themselves in the best position to scale quickly, organisations must use the technology and services available to personalise experiences and drive customer engagement and loyalty.”

Carobene advised businesses to utilise a unified communications platform that allows them to create memorable and efficient communications on a global scale from one central place, with access to a variety of services. This includes SMS and instant messaging to receive and deliver messages, real-time videos for instant support, premium SMS for payments and revenue streams, and A.I.-powered chatbots that streamline communications.

“Businesses must use a unified platform to break silos and manage all elements of customer service, often changing communication methods as needed and without delay to the customer,” says, Carobene. “For example, we have seen switching from a chat to a collaborative video channel as required become incredibly important over the pandemic for healthcare service workers, as doctors and nurses work to assist patients virtually.”

Carobene continued to explain that building channel capabilities internally is often not an option for enterprises, due to time and budget constraints. Carobene explained that these efforts often “take too long, cost too much and create data silos that make integration difficult.”

“By using a platform that integrates quickly and easily, preserves brand identity and is transparent in how this is achieved, digital experiences can be provided that have been shaped by individual preferences and expectations,” Carobene concluded. “This will keep customers on board and loyal.”

