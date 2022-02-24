Laurent Celerier of Orange Cyberdefense

Paris, France. 24February 2022 — Orange Cyberdefense, a European provider of cybersecurity services, has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). This is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

This collaboration makes it even simpler for customers to better monitor their cloud and hybrid environments and stop threats before they cause damage. Thanks to Orange Cyberdefense’s Managed Threat Detection service based on Microsoft Sentinel and complemented with an intelligence-led approach, organisations gain enhanced visibility into their enterprise. This allows them to minimise the risk of compromise.

Orange Cyberdefense’s unique threat intelligence with over 500 private and public sources goes beyond Indicators of Compromise, with aggregated data and insights from global operations, ethical hacking and digital risk monitoring teams.Organisations will benefit from reduced pressure from increasingly sophisticated attacks and rising volumes of alerts, allowing them to invest scarce resources where they will have the most impact.

Parri Munsell

Laurent Celerier, EVP technology & marketing at Orange Cyberdefense says, “We are very proud to join MISA and work with Microsoft and key players in the cybersecurity ecosystem. Organisations will benefit from shared threat intelligence, enhanced proactive protection and faster response. Orange Cyberdefense’s intelligence-led security approach and extensive operations footprint enables us to help protect our customers effectively, wherever they are. Our collaboration with Microsoft furthers our mission to build a safer digital society.”

Parri Munsell, managing director, security partner marketing, Microsoft, adds “I am pleased to have Orange Cyberdefense join us as a partner in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). By including our strategic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) in MISA, we help enable further collaboration between cybersecurity industry leaders in protecting and supporting our joint customers.”

