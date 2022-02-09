Niclas Backlund of Ericsson

8, February 2022 – Ericsson has signed a new five-year contract with Icelandic telecommunications company Siminn. The collaboration entails further development of Siminn’s nationwide 4G network and accelerates Siminn’s 5G expansion. The goal is to have a 90% 5G coverage by the first half of 2025.

In addition, Siminn-owned organisation Mila has signed a partnership agreement with Ericsson that covers the deployment of radio base stations.

This enables Siminn and Mila to further develop their products and services for the Icelandic market and thereby strengthening customer experience and releasing the full potential of Iceland’s industries. The focus is on expanding and modernising the radio access network (RAN) using Ericsson’s latest 4G and 5G technologies.

Orri Hauksson, CEO, Siminn says, “Our customers will see increasing data speeds, our companies will see new business opportunities, and the Icelandic industry will become increasingly competitive on an international level as we take one more step into the fourth industrial revolution. We look forward to further integrate our services with Ericsson’s fast and stable network, a symbiosis that will build the backbone of Iceland as an IT nation.”

Niclas Backlund, country manager at Ericsson, comments on the collaboration, “Our relationship with Siminn stretches back more than a hundred years. Together, we have built great mutual trust and a willingness and capacity to lead the market. Our history is the primary key to our success. We will now implement our latest 5G technology, which brings better energy efficiency and flexibility than ever to Siminn’s mission-critical network.”

The uptake of 5G in Iceland is expected to be faster than for any previous generation of mobile technology, according to the Ericsson Mobility Report (November 2021).

