London, UK– Media, technology and IP law firm Wiggin has announced that telecoms and technology specialist Marcus Bagnall has joined the firm as a partner. The hire underscores the firm’s commitment to these sectors following the arrival of telecoms regulation and competition expert Victoria Harris-Honrado from Three in December 2021.

Marcus joins from the Linklaters TMT team in London and brings a wealth of experience in handling complex telecommunications and technology commercial arrangements relating to the delivery of networks and digital infrastructure. He has worked on industry-shaping arrangements including a Europe-wide tower demerger, national telecommunications infrastructure carve-outs, fibre network build and wholesale services arrangements, subsea cable systems, smart city implementation projects and significant technology procurement and outsourcing agreements.

John Banister, CEO, Wiggin says, “This hire marks the latest success in Wiggin’s strategic growth and reinforces our expertise and leadership across the technology and telecoms sectors. Marcus has an excellent reputation in the market and brings hugely valuable experience to the firm, I’m delighted to welcome him to the partnership.”

Marcus Bagnall, partner, Wiggin says, “Having spent the past 11 years advising TMT sector clients in Europe, Australia and the Middle East including significant time in-house at a telco, I’m well versed on the intricacies of these industries, the technical and commercial challenges they face and how to help my clients succeed. I’m excited about the opportunities arising from industry digitalisation and evolving network technologies. I’m delighted to join Wiggin to work with the market-leading specialists there to deliver value to our clients. I look forward to applying my experience gained across different jurisdictions to these new challenges.”

In 2020, Wiggin added a new telecoms practice headed by Gordon Moir which acts for many of the telecommunications providers as well as regulators and financial investors, providing cutting edge support for these players with unrivalled depth of expertise in this space. Wiggin also strengthened its IP practice with the arrival of two lateral partner hires, Calum Smyth in London, and Carina Gommers in Brussels. The firm also acquired digital entertainment practice, Purewal & Partners.

