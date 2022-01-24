Kevin Ahn of Nokia

Seoul, Korea. 24 January 2022 – Nokia and SK Telecom have successfully completed a proof-of-concept (PoC) and demonstration of the 5G 64TRX wireless-based cloud Radio Access Network (vRAN) in Korea. The trial highlighted Nokia’s technological leadership in wireless network architecture. Both companies plan to start field testing a vRAN in 2022.

The demonstration included the process of virtualising the baseband based on Nokia’s design, including its comprehensive infrastructure solutions such as NADCM (Nokia AirFrame Data Centre Manager), separating hardware and software, and operating each independently. In particular, the network flexibility and performance were tested at the same time by dividing the infrastructure into two separate functions, a cloudified virtual distributed unit (vDU) and a virtual central unit (vCU).

Through this 5G vRAN demonstration, both companies were able to confirm the agile response to computing requirements such as high performance, large capacity and the possibility of rapidly launching new services.

Jongkwan Park, vice president and head of infra technology office, SK Telecom, says, “Through the verification of 5G cloud RAN technology provided by Nokia, SK Telecom, as a leader of the evolution of 5G wireless network architecture, was able to confirm its technological prowess once again. Based on the resilient and flexible 5G network infrastructure and vRAN that can maximise efficiency, we will continue to lead the next-generation communication network services.”

Kevin Ahn, head of Korea, Nokia, says, “This demonstration once again confirms the leadership of both companies in 5G technology, and serves as an opportunity for full-scale commercialisation of 5G vRAN. We will continue to actively cooperate with SK Telecom to quickly introduce market-leading services based on the best 5G network.”

