Toronto Canada. 17 January, 2022 – Optiva Inc. a provider of communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, has announced the establishment of an R&D Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, India.

Optiva chose Bengaluru thanks to its reputation as a thriving technology centre and its concentration of global software companies, universities and talent. With a local leadership team already in place, Optiva aims to grow its headcount rapidly with high-caliber engineers across a number of disciplines.

In 2022, the telecom market will continue the process of disaggregating software from network hardware, putting software companies in the driving seat for delivering innovation on service provider networks. Against this backdrop, Optiva intends to lead the innovations in the Business Support Systems (BSS) space, allowing its service provider customers to improve their customer experience, address new markets and drive profitability.

The Optiva leadership team has put R&D-led innovation at the core of the company’s growth strategy, and it has already tripled the size of its R&D team over the past 12 months. The establishment of the Bengaluru facility follows Optiva’s opening of an R&D Centre of Excellence in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 2021.

Matt Halligan

“We are not waiting for the future of telecom we are helping create it,” says Matt Halligan, CTO of Optiva. “Our Centres of Excellence and the growth of our R&D team demonstrate our long-term commitment to our customers and employees that we will be a global leader in BSS. We are proud to invest in innovation that will transform mission-critical BSS services, enable agile business velocity and accelerate operators’ business success in today’s and future emerging markets.”

For more information about career opportunities and joining the Optiva Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, please visit here.

