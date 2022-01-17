ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, announced that the project “SPN Industry Requirements and Applications” proposed by ZTE, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and China Mobile Research Institute has been launched at the network working group meeting at the 18th working group plenary session of the Alliance of Industrial Internet.

The project focuses on the requirements and applications of the SPN in industrial scenarios, which can further drive the digitalisation and intelligence of the industrial Internet. At the meeting, Zhou Wenduan, ZTE’s transport network planning director gave a speech entitled “SPN Technology and Industrial Applications”. He elaborated the hierarchical slicing solution of the SPN based on FlexE/MTN hard isolation and VPN soft isolation, which addresses differentiated SLA requirements of the industrial Internet.

As 5G+ industrial Internet springs up, the SPN has been applied on a large scale in the industrial scenarios such as smart grid, smart mining and smart steel. Featuring security isolation, flexible slicing, determinacy, and easy management and control, the SPN is suitable for integrated service slice transport, deterministic industrial control communication, and highly reliable network transport in industrial applications.

Taking the application in the mining industry as an example, the SPN provides hard-slice isolation for multiple logic subnets such as industrial control ring, video monitoring ring, security monitoring ring, and 5G backhaul. One physical network supports multiple logic subnets to meet different transmission quality requirements, while reducing the network costs and pushing the mining industry towards digitalisation and intelligence.

SPN is a new generation of transport network technology system proposed by China Mobile for 5G transport network, adopting an integrated transport network architecture with slicing Ethernet as the core. The current SPN 2.0 is loaded with FGU (Fine-Granularity Unit), Inband OAM and intelligent integrated management & control to create an efficient, integrated and intelligent transport network for the services such as 5G backhaul, industrial Internet and high-quality enterprise private lines.

Founded in 2016, the Alliance of Industrial Internet is an open, cross-sector, non-profit social organisation with international influence. It aims to facilitate exchanges and in-depth cooperation among industrial Internet sectors to provide effective solutions to enterprises. The organisation currently has more than 2,000 members, and widely participates in industrial Internet-related events at home and abroad to provide intellectual support for industrial development. The successful plenary session has brought advanced ideas, industrial resources, and new momentum to the innovative growth of the industrial Internet.

