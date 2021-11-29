User activating eSIM subscription on a device

Dubai. 29 November 2021 – IoT solutions provider Workz has expanded its eSIM subscription management solution to offer a GSMA certified cloud-based platform in the US. The platform, which is certified by the GSMA’s Security Accreditation Scheme (SAS) and hosted at Microsoft Azure’s Virginia, USA site enables mobile network operators (MNOs) to remotely manage consumer and M2M/IoT devices.

Earlier this year, Workz claims it was the first to launch a certified consumer eSIM cloud platform. The company now possesses regional site hosting options in the USA, France, and Dubai. These enable network providers to meet legal and practical requirements for storing and managing data within a desired country or region.

In addition, the company has further developed its eSIM offering by achieving the GSMA SAS certification for discovery services. This service allows telcos to offer users a virtual directory of selected networks as part of a seamless digital experience. Workz becomes one of the providers in the world certified to manage the full eSIM lifecycle, from chip production to remote management and discovery services.

Tor Malmros

Tor Malmros, CEO comments, “As the eSIM opportunity for network providers grows, we are committed to simplifying their digital evolution by delivering affordable solutions that serve to overcome the challenges of data sovereignty and user acquisition so they can grow their subscriber base.”

eSIMs or embedded SIMs are seen by many as an integral part of the digitalisation of the telecoms industry and, today, are commonly found in a host of devices including smartphones and watches by Apple, Samsung, and Huawei. It is estimated that within the next three years there will be 6 billion eSIM devices worldwide.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus