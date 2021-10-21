Mahmoud Jallad of Paltel

Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, announced that it is providing Palestine Telecommunication Company (Paltel) with its Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing service. The service enables Paltel to leverage Direct Routing to quickly and seamlessly add voice-calling capabilities into Microsoft Teams, one of the fastest-growing Unified Communications (UC) platforms in the world with 250 million monthly active users.

“Many of our business customers want to rapidly move to cloud communications and collaboration, and need help rationalising their PBX investments and migrating business processes tied to their existing phone system,” says, Mahmoud Jallad, Paltel’s marketing director. “Ribbon Connect is the ideal solution, enabling us to rapidly begin serving these Teams customers without making a major capital investment in our own network, getting delayed by significant staff training, or the need to design and build a new network. We’re able to move fast to capture a new market and better serve our growing base of customers who want to replace their existing office phone system with Teams.”

Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing is a cloud-based service that securely connects new or existing phone lines to Microsoft Teams. The solution is ideal for new Teams deployments and includes rich integration options that allow it to work in concert with existing PBX/phone systems. This gives organisations the option to operate some elements of a legacy system in parallel with Teams, allowing them to best manage existing investments or business processes until fully migrated.

The service runs globally in the Microsoft Azure cloud and includes a fully automated deployment process for both SIP trunks and Teams configuration that eliminates Microsoft PowerShell. It reduces multiple days of planning, configuration and deployment into a single button click, while delivering Ribbon’s security services. Offered as a per user, per month service, Ribbon Connect enables organisations of any type to scale up or down to match usage levels, including for seasonal workforce or business fluctuations in industries where demand and external factors impact workforce levels.

“We’re pleased to continue growing our relationship with Paltel as it fulfills its mission of bringing innovative services to its customers,” says, Steve McCaffery, EVP APAC and EMEA sales, Ribbon.

