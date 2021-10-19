The ITW Global Leaders´Forum (GLF), a leadership body of the international carrier industry, has announced a process to attest the compliance of international carriers with the industry´s code of conduct against fraud.

19 international carriers are certified as compliant with the principles of the GLF code of conduct, amongst those is A1 Telekom Austria Group, which has always been striving to fight against fraud in international telecommunications.

Franz Bader, head of international business/wholesale at A1 Telekom Austria Group and leading the GLF working group against fraud says, “Our goal in fighting fraud is not only to develop anti-fraud solutions and security services within the whole range of our portfolio, but also make our customers aware of any potential danger and how to deal with adequately.

What is most helpful is the professional and intense collaboration with other carriers and partners to show fraudsters that we are very attentive to what is happening and use all means to protect our customers and us operators likewise. We are well aware that this is an everlasting task, but we are more than willing to tackle with it”.

A1 Telekom Austria Group has ever been in fighting fraud. It was the operator stopping payments to fraudulent traffic already in 2008. It has been the start of a process, which has been going on for many years, aiming at preventing fraudsters from making money by breaking the payment chain.

During the lockdown periods of the Covid-19 in 2020, attacks by criminal groups have intensified and online crime and cyberattacks have gained momentum. By installing the Wangiri preventing system, A1 Telekom Austria Group considers it of utmost duty to prevent any fraud and help customers save costs and inconveniences.

As a carrier, A1 is continuously expanding the range of anti-fraud tools through offers to its worldwide customers. A1 Wholesale is considered a safe provider in terms of fraud, because its innovative tools help prevent all these fraud activities. The company was also awarded with numerous prizes when launching numerous anti-fraud tools. When it comes to fraud, A1 Telekom Austria Group´s strategy is that of zero tolerance. Thus, the Group welcomes all the more the GLF initiative.

