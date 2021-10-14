Business and public sector bodies continue to face an exponential growth in the volume and complexity of cyber attacks, with new research from BT identifying a more than 50% increase in malware traffic over the last 6 months.

Alongside a global shortage of skilled security professionals, organisations around the world are struggling to keep a lid on evolving cyber threats and maintain their defences.

In response, BT is launching its most sophisticated cyber defence platform yet, Eagle-i. It combines BT’s network insight with advances in AI and automation to predict, detect and neutralise security threats before they get a chance to inflict damage. The platform has been designed to self-learn from the intelligence provided by each intervention, so that it constantly improves its threat knowledge and dynamically refines how it protects customers across a multi-cloud environment.



Eagle-i builds on BT’s recent security investment and partner ecosystem to address issues such as a more than 50% increase in malware traffic over the last 6 months.

Eagle-i will utilise an artificial intelligence (AI) layer to provide real-time detection of issues and intelligent automated responses, enabling users to significantly speed up their reaction to security issues and outpace their cyber threats. It is also uniquely able to integrate with technologies from across the security ecosystem so that organisations can both optimise their capabilities and spot any holes in their defences without having to replace existing investments. The platform will underpin how BT protects its global operations and provide phased enhancements and increased functionalities for all BT’s Managed Security Services.

Kevin Brown, managing director, BT Security, says, “Security is now at the top of the boardroom and government agenda yet many organisations are seeing their cyber risks increase to unmanageable levels. This situation demands a new, proactive approach. Eagle-i leverages the latest advances in AI and automation to continually monitor, learn and evolve so customers can stay a step ahead of cyber criminals.”

