DZS, a global provider of broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions, announced a strategic partnership with personalised smart services provider Plume to debut DZS Xperience, a new solution. This aims to set the standard for intelligent, end-to-end broadband customer experience management and service delivery excellence.

By bringing the DZS Cloud platform and broadband connectivity solutions together with Plume’s SaaS experience platform, service providers will have access to the apps, insight and intelligence to more effectively manage both residential and small business subscribers, create new ARPU opportunities, and generate significant OPEX savings.

Central to the offering are Plume’s customer-facing apps which give subscribers unprecedented control and influence over their broadband experience. DZS also announces the integration of the DZS Helix Edge Access portfolio with the OpenSync open-source silicon-to-cloud framework to enable new services to be delivered at speed, scale, and performance.

Armed with this new solution, DZS is enabling new XCelerate by DZS customers and existing customers who have already deployed DZS Helix Edge Access globally across more than 750 service providers and in over 20 million connected premises to:

“Our groundbreaking strategic partnership creates a powerful Network-as-a-Service solution designed to be deployed across tens of millions of DZS edge access systems,” says Charlie Vogt, president and CEO of DZS. “DZS Xperience is much more than the sum of DZS Cloud + DZS Broadband Connectivity + Plume.

This new solution is transformative for DZS customers, providing what we believe to be the industry’s first true end-to-end Network-as-a-Service offering that will enable our customers to rapidly evolve from technology providers to experience providers. As our customers make this shift, DZS Xperience can enable each of these service providers to significantly enhance their business models by providing a platform for differentiated services, increased revenues, lower operating costs and reduced customer churn.”

As part of this agreement, the entirety of Plume’s digital subscriber suites for smart homes and small businesses will now be available globally to service providers through DZS as applications that comprise the DZS Xperience solution and are part of the DZS Cloud portfolio and deployable across DZS Helix Edge Access systems, including:

For consumers: HomePass brings service providers and their subscribers a “new bundle” of smart home services featuring flawless whole-home adaptive Wi-Fi, advanced parental & access controls, rock-solid cybersecurity, state-of-the-art Wi-Fi presence detection and more.

For small businesses: WorkPass delivers an intelligent workplace services suite that enables small businesses to meet their networking, cybersecurity, guest analytics, business insights, marketing, advertising and employee management needs.

For service providers: Haystack provides an extensive back-end data prediction and analytics suite that is field-proven to significantly reduce operational costs and cut subscriber churn.

Mobile apps: The highly-rated HomePass and WorkPass apps, available for iOS and Android, can be readily customised with the service provider’s logo, and put the subscriber in complete control of personalising their services and experience.

The DZS Xperience solution, which currently supports standards-based compatibility for over 200 third party network elements from a variety of vendors, and includes products such as DZS Orchestration, DZS Automation and DZS Analytics. The offering extends the embedded Plume digital subscriber suites with end-to-end intelligence for software and network orchestration and automation, advanced data analytics and services management.

The Network-as-a-Service model of DZS Xperience also enables service providers to sell value-added, software-based services to customers over time while scaling on a pay-as-you-grow basis. This strategy aligns with the needs of a wide array of service provider types, including Incumbent Local Exchange Carriers (ILECs), Alternate Fibre Providers/Overbuilders, Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs), Utilities, Mobile Network Operators and Municipalities.

“Plume is delighted to support this new strategic partnership with DZS who will expand OpenSync distribution and Plume’s service availability globally and into new territories,” says Tyson Marian, chief commercial officer at Plume. “This combined DZS-Plume proposition is unique in that it gives CSPs visibility across the entire broadband subscriber journey across the network and down to the last few millimetres in the home where the customer expects a flawless wireless experience and new digital smart home services. The result is higher ARPU and operational savings for the service provider and a phenomenal differentiated broadband experience for the subscriber.”

