Eran Haggiag of Clear

Clear, a blockchain-based clearing and settlement solution, introduces a life cycle management platform for information and communication technology companies (ICTs) looking to automate their data services.

Clear’s platform ensures automated alignment between partners’ wholesale data service inventories and enables ICTs to support their enterprise customers’ growing needs for agility and optimises their operation.

Today, inventory management is a huge challenge in the quote-to-cash wholesale processes for data services. The market is going through a transition to automated on-demand services, and data services represent a large revenue driver for ICT service providers. An automated marketplace environment allows ICT providers to fulfill orders faster, drastically reducing the time and effort it takes today.

Clear’s solution dramatically shortens data service life cycle stages, such as quoting, ordering, service delivery, and settlement. Clear uses Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to take fragmented workflows and make inventory alignment and settlement automated and faster.

Clear’s blockchain platform is built with smart contracts, which allows partners to access information in a secure and private way, and the company’s Data Service Marketplace solution is compatible with multiple types of products, with links to different legacy systems. Clear’s services accelerate the deployment of new sites, services, and global applications, enabling easier changes, better assurance, and the ability to format existing services.

“We are thrilled to offer our secure financial and inventory solutions to leading companies in the journey to full automation,” says Eran Haggiag, co-founder and executive chairman of Clear. “Our groundbreaking platform meets the growing demands of companies adapting to technological and commercial changes.”

