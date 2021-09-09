Vinod Kumar of Subex

Subex announced the completion of the rebranding exercise of its Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity product Subex Secure. Subex Secure will henceforth be called Sectrio.

The move comes in the wake of Sectrio gaining significant market traction powered by an exponential increase in the capabilities of its product portfolio. Subex also felt the need to create a unique identity for its stack of IoT and OT cybersecurity offerings as its customers, prospects, and partners had started looking for specific information across these areas.

Subex Secure had created a name for itself in the IoT and OT cybersecurity space, winning critical cyber protection deals worldwide. The division cliams to presently run one of the largest IoT and OT-focused threat intelligence gathering facility in the world. Such unparalleled strengths, R&D capabilities, and market traction catapulted Sectrio to the list of top IoT and OT cybersecurity products globally, as per various analysts and other sources.

With the conclusion of the rebranding exercise, Sectrio will continue to expand its capabilities and strengthen its growth narrative. The name change also reflects the focus Sectrio brings in driving a multi-dimensional cyber resilience strategy through cyber protection approaches, industry-specific threat intelligence, unified protection to diverse digital ecosystems on one platform. It also represents an increase in the depth and richness of its offerings.

“The new brand identity is a reflection of our growing aspiration, strengths, and capabilities. As an innovation-focused company, we take pride in what we have achieved so far. At the same time, we continue to embrace new paradigms and surpass new milestones in our ongoing journey towards securing the Digital world. While the identity is new, what doesn’t change is the unwavering focus we bring in protecting the critical digital business assets of our customers,” says Vinod Kumar, managing director and CEO, Subex.

Check out the new website here.

