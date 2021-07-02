Tibor Domokos of Magyar Telekom

Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has been chosen by Magyar Telekom, Hungary’s telecommunications service provider, to support its Future of Billing program by migrating the company’s mobile postpaid business onto the Amdocs’ modernised platform, providing Magyar Telekom with a fully convergent postpaid business.

As part of the deal, Amdocs will empower Magyar Telekom by streamlining and digitising its IT systems, strengthening its position as a flexible and agile communications provider in the Hungarian market.

Tibor Domokos, billing and revenue management tribe lead at Magyar Telekom, says, “Our aim at Magyar Telekom is to provide our customers the best experiences and offerings. As part of the Future of Billing initiative, we intend to maximise the customer experience by delivering a convenient, accurate and easy-to-understand end-to-end billing system, including payments and post-billing modules.

We have begun the Future of Billing project in order to enhance our competitivity and boost our digitalisation by simplifying the IT landscape and consolidating billing processes. Amdocs has a successful track record in delivering such transformational projects and has been our trusted IT partner for years. We look forward to working with them on this journey.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of media, network and technology at Amdocs, says, “An industry-wide transformation is underway as service providers gain business agility and IT velocity as the pace of modernisation accelerates. Magyar Telekom is seizing this moment to consolidate its systems and provide a leading and truly agile offering to its customers. With the selection of Amdocs for its strategic Future of Billing program, we look forward to deepening our partnership with Magyar Telekom to modernise, digitise and automate its business.”

