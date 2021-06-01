Whale Cloud, a technology company providing software solutions and services for telecommunications and multiple industries, announced that MTN Rwanda, a telecommunications service provider has gone live with Whale Cloud’s digital BSS suite as part of its endeavors to revamp its Business Support System (BSS), allowing the operator to accelerate its transformation journey with enhanced customer experience and increased revenue streams.

MTN Rwanda is a subsidiary of MTN Group, the mobile network operator in Africa. MTN has approximately 280 million users with a footprint that is covered by 4G, 3G and 2G networks, as well as an extensive Fibre network. The company continues to make significant infrastructure investments in order to broaden its coverage and capacity across the African continent. MTN Rwanda has continued to grow from being a generic telecommunication company known for basic telephony to a digital lifestyle-enabling, one-stop solution shop that supports consumers through every moment and every stage of their life.

As the need for new digital services continues to grow, and the legacy system is unable to meet the demand, MTN Rwanda is in need to transform its legacy system to stay competitive in today’s market. In line with the transformation requirements from MTN Rwanda, Whale Cloud has delivered Full Stack Digital BSS solutions including Real-Time Billing (RTB) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

Leveraging on the power of cloud computing, Digital CRM provides enterprise-level product catalog, centralised order centre, full lifecycle customer care and sales automation to streamline business processes and optimise customer interactions across channels, devices and touchpoints.

In addition, RTB a next-generation convergent billing system significantly improves billing efficiency with reduced operation expense, and provides real-time experiences to meet the ever-changing customers’ needs and demands.

“The successful delivery of the project has paved the way for the digital transformation journey in MTN Group. Whale Cloud Digital BSS suite will enable us to be more agile in our operations and offer a wider range of services to our customers. People in Rwanda deserve a more connected and convenient lifestyle, and we are committed to offering them that. Whale Cloud has gained our trust by consistently delivering best-in-class solutions and we are considering future cooperation opportunities with Whale Cloud to explore more possibilities in the IoT and cloud services,” says Mohamad Kiwan, CTIO of MTN Rwanda.

“This project demonstrates the confidence and trust MTN has in us and we are very delighted to be a part of this strategic transformation. Whale Cloud has delivered many well-proven BSS transformation projects over the years, and we have the capabilities to assist MTN Rwanda towards successful digital transformation, to better serve its customers with seamless experience and more attractive digital services in the future. Meanwhile, Whale Cloud is determined to embrace MTN Group Ambition 2025 strategy, with our mature digital suite and professional service, exploring and growing with MTN together in this market,” says Steven Cho, chief digital officer of Whale Cloud.

