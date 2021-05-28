The telecoms industry is experiencing greater and faster change than at any time in its history.

Communications service providers (CSPs) have been forced to rethink basic assumptions about what customers want, and where they are willing to go to get it.

Mass-market broadband, cloud computing and the smartphone have completely transformed how customers define their experience – and their expectations.

Their combination creates a completely new operating model for telecom and at its heart is data. More specifically, the ability to deliver the right data, at the right time, and in the right place.

This new context is highlighting the technical – and commercial – limitations of database platforms selected during an earlier, simpler generation in telecoms.

For everything that telecoms now aspire to be – dynamic, distributed and disaggregated – a new generation of database technology is needed.

