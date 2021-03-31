In this report, Beecham Research’s Robin Duke-Woolley and Bob Emmerson take a deep dive into how CSPs can secure their profitability in 2021 by utilising the power of Wi-Fi 6 for smart homes:

Taking the brake off Wi-Fi’s potential and exploring the benefits of Wi-Fi 6

How self-optimising, whole home Wi-Fi reduces churn, support calls and increases NPS and ARPU

Exploring profitable opportunities for CSPs that embrace Smart Home 2.0 solutions

How Wi-Fi 6 enables CSPs to compete with big tech companies

An in-depth look at the features of Plume’s SaaS platform for CSPs and their subscribers

How analytics, machine learning and AI help CSPs meet subscriber expectations

The Smart Home Market

Smart homes are becoming data-centric ecosystems that employ a portfolio of value-added security and convenience services as well as a wide range of smart devices.

They include security systems, voice assistants, smart thermostats and smart speakers.

The market is healthy and growing. Statista is predicting worldwide consumer spending to reach US$62 billion in 2021 and $88 billion in 2025. The Wireless Broadband Alliance indicates that by 2023 1.6 billion devices will be sold and by the same year the average person will employ more than nine devices.

