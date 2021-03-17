The conversation about telco cloud has continued for more than a decade and communications service providers (CSPs) are showing greater willingness than ever before to run even critical systems from the cloud.



Increased familiarity with cloud offerings has grown CSPs' appetites for the cloud as the operational benefits feed through and concerns about ongoing control and security have been allayed.

However, the telco cloud is moving on as a concept to encompass modern multi-cloud operational environments. CSPs are no longer looking at these only to improve their operations, they’re also looking to generate new revenues from becoming cloud service providers themselves, writes VanillaPlus managing editor, George Malim

What is the new multi-cloud platform?

Why is multi-cloud a critical opportunity for CSPs?

A look at the multi-cloud market, trends and forecast

How enterprises are adopting multi-cloud strategies

CSPs vs Hyperscalers: Do CSPs have the advantage?

What are the essential elements of a multi-cloud service?

A look at the potential CSP roles in the edge cloud value chain

Who’s looking to get in on the multi-cloud opportunity?

CSPs whose ultimate goal is of becoming cloud service providers should read this.