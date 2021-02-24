Tommi Uitto of Nokia

Nokia has been selected by Globe Telecom in a three-year deal to upgrade its existing 4G network, as well as expand the geographical reach of its 5G network at over 1,000 sites in the Philippines.

The deployment will cover the second and third largest islands of Mindanao and Visayas, and will begin in Q2 2021 with completion expected in 2023.

Under the agreement, Nokia will provide equipment and services from its comprehensive 5G AirScale portfolio to build out the Radio Access Network (RAN), including base stations and other radio access products. Globe Telecom will also use Nokia’s high-capacity AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solution, that utilises the latest 64TR radios, to boost coverage and performance.

Utilising the new 3.5GHz spectrum band for dense urban coverage, Globe Telecom will be able to provide end users with high peak speeds typical on 5G network. The deal will also see the expansion of the existing FDD/TDD LTE network infrastructure. These solutions will enable Globe Telecom to roll out 5G services across the two major islands of the Philippines and offer customers superior speeds, capacity and lower latencies while reducing complexity.

Nokia will provide its NetAct solution for network management and seamless daily network operations as well as deliver digital design and deployment and optimisation and technical support services. Nokia is an existing partner of Globe Telecom and provides a wide range of solutions including wireless, IP, optical and fixed network products, and services.

Ernest Cu, president and CEO, Globe Telecom, says, “We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Nokia to deliver compelling 5G experiences to our customers. We are going full steam ahead in delivering 5G in more areas, as this technology brings us closer to our goal of providing #1stWorldNetwork in the Philippines.”

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks, Nokia, comments, “It’s exciting to be part of this project to deliver 5G services to citizens across the Philippines and see our industry-leading 5G RAN solutions underpin the network. The expanded and upgraded 5G network will deliver exciting new solutions to even more people and businesses and our technology will play a fundamental role in delivering these compelling connectivity experiences.”



