Steve Pannifer of Consult Hyperion

EEMA, the independent European Think Tank focused on identity, privacy and trust, has appointed Steve Pannifer, chief operations officer at Consult Hyperion, to its board of management.

A respected expert in the field of digital identity, he has worked on leading initiatives for card schemes, banks and governments around the world.

Steve Pannifer joined Consult Hyperion in 1999, a company that is highly regarded for its expertise in the areas of digital identity, payments and smart ticketing. “Through my work at Consult Hyperion I am fortunate to be involved in many interesting developments around the world, especially in identity and payments,” comments Pannifer. “My hope is that this will enable me to bring ideas and connections that will help to shape and guide EEMA’s future activities.”

Pannifer has been part of the EEMA community for many years, including collaborating on the Horizon 2020 project, FutureTrust, as an advisory board member. Recently, he has chaired panel sessions with ENISA and EEMA board of management members Kim Cameron and Dave Birch during the EEMA Annual Conference in June 2020, and EEMA’s ISSE 2020 webinar ‘The European Single Identity System’ in November 2020.

He adds, “EEMA presents a fantastic way to connect into the many digital identity and related developments across Europe and beyond. The combination of conferences, fireside sessions and projects is unique. As well as meeting people EEMA offers the chance to work with those people on forward looking projects.”

The chair of EEMA, Jon Shamah, comments, “I am delighted to welcome Steve to the EEMA Board of Management. He is very well respected in the field of digital identity and has long been a generous contributor to our community, sharing his wealth of experience and expertise.”

Steve joins EEMA’s strong board, whose members are experts in their fields and together form a strong, knowledgeable and vibrant body. The EEMA board of management are:

Kim Cameron, contributor and advisor on digital identity

Jon Shamah, EJ Consultants

Rick Chandler, Advanced Office Systems

Lorraine Spector, LS consultants

Dave Birch, global author and advisor on digital financial services

Ronny Bjones, Microsoft

Robert Garskamp, IDentity.Next

Steve Glagow, DeveloperProgram.Com

Alessandro Guarino, StAG

Hugo Kerschot, IS-practice

Arkadiy Kremer, RANS

Arthur Leijtens, FLIGHTMAP.com

Herbert Leitold, A-SIT

Ulf Linnarsson, Volvo Group

Prof Bart Preneel, KU Leuven

John Erik Setsaas, Signicat AS

Dr George Sharkov, European Software Institute

Hans Graux, Timelex

Steve Pannifer, Consult Hyperion

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus