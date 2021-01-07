Brian Shepherd of CSG

CSG has welcomed Brian Shepherd into his new post as CEO, effective January 1st. According to the company, this ushers in a new era of growth, innovation, inclusiveness, and diversification on the back of a successful 2020 for the company.

Shepherd, who since 2016 has been integral to the company’s strategic growth as executive vice president and group president, was selected to succeed Bret Griess in August last year. Recognised for his passion in creating and fostering a values-based, results-driven culture, Shepherd is said to be known for his ability to lead and grow profitable businesses engaged in enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and cloud-based solutions.

He brings extensive global sales, services and delivery, strategy, corporate development, and marketing expertise to the CEO role for CSG.

“I am honoured to lead this company into its next phase of our growth and evolution,” Shepherd says. “CSG’s proven capabilities and strong track record of helping solve our customers’ biggest business challenges creates a strong foundation as we focus on building a bigger, better, and more future-ready company.”

“I’m equally passionate about amplifying what our employees love most about working at CSG, which is our values-based culture. Our people are at the centre of our success and growth. As we continue to ensure that all voices are heard and represented, we will also build on our commitment to an action-based approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” he added.

“As multiple industry verticals evolve at a record-breaking pace, Brian’s depth of experience combined with his energy, entrepreneurial spirit and executive acumen uniquely position him to take CSG to the next level,” says Don Reed, CSG’s board chairman.

“We are confident that his vision and strong relationships across the service provider, enterprise and partner landscape will strengthen CSG’s growth trajectory and capture market share in the dynamic wireless, customer experience, payments and enterprise market segments,” Reed added.

An experienced technology veteran, Shepherd has held leadership positions at TeleTech, Amdocs, DST Innovis and McKinsey & Company, among others. In these roles, he also successfully acquired and integrated over two dozen software, payments, analytic and consulting companies. He received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. He is based in and works out of the company’s global headquarters in Denver.



