Kate Bolseth of HelpSystems

HelpSystems announced the acquisition of FileCatalyst, a provider in enterprise file transfer acceleration. FileCatalyst enables organisations working with extremely large files to optimise and transfer their information swiftly and securely across global networks. This can be particularly beneficial in industries such as broadcast media and live sports.

With the increasing need to share video and other media-rich files, big data, and extensive databases, many businesses struggle with technology and bandwidth constraints. FileCatalyst solves these challenges by enabling files to move at speeds hundreds of times faster than what FTP allows, while ensuring secure and reliable delivery and tracking.

This empowers businesses to work more efficiently, without the latency and packet loss that can plague the movement of vast amounts of information when it comes to content distribution, file sharing, and offsite backups.

“Our customers and partners have expressed a growing need to move significant volumes of data more quickly than ever before, and FileCatalyst addresses this problem effectively for many well-known organisations,” says Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems.

“FileCatalyst is an excellent addition to our managed file transfer and robotic process automation offerings, and we are pleased to bring the FileCatalyst team and their strong file acceleration knowledge into the global HelpSystems family.”

“We are thrilled to become part of a company with deep roots and expertise in both cybersecurity and automation,” says Chris Bailey, CEO and co-founder, FileCatalyst. “Our customers will find value in pairing our file transfer acceleration solutions with HelpSystems’ extensive solution suites.”

