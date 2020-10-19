Orange’s Apprentice Training Centre was inaugurated by Elisabeth Borne, the French minister of Labour, Employment and Economic Inclusion, and Gervais Pellissier, deputy CEO, director of human resources and transformation at Orange.

From the start of the new 2020 academic year, the Orange Apprentice Training Centre will support more than 80 young people in initial training or retraining for the digital jobs of the future.

The Orange Apprentice Training Centre offers a tailored work-study programme leading to certification, designed with leading partners and Group experts. Five training courses, lasting 12 to 24 months, will prepare the students for jobs in cybersecurity, cloud computing, customer services and data. In conjunction with Orange Campus, the Orange Apprentice Training Centre is designed to attract new talented people with varied profiles to key professions for the Group.

Orange is a long-standing player in work-study programmes in France. The Group hosts over 5,000 apprentices through partnerships with over 300 partner apprentice training centres. Orange has seized the opportunity provided by a recent French law concerning the freedom to choose one’s professional future to create its own Apprentice Training Centre.

Gervais Pellissier, Deputy CEO, director of human resources and transformation at Orange says, “Taking on the skills challenge is a priority for Orange. We believe that work-study programmes, which combine high-quality education with work experience, represent an important path towards the successful integration of young people. We are delighted to welcome these new apprentices in our teams and to help them prepare for future-oriented jobs.”

Elisabeth Borne, minister of labour, employment and economic inclusion says, “Youth and skills investments are priorities of the France Relance plan. The Orange Apprentice Training Centre is a perfect example that will help young people develop the skill-sets necessary for tomorrow’s jobs that are so essential to making our companies more competitive and to help them prepare for the future. Above all, it confirms that our entire society has mobilised itself, together with the Government, and is working to bring a solution to each young person, helping them to integrate the labour market.”

This initiative is part of the Engage 2025 strategic plan, which includes a specific ambition to create a future-facing company together. On 6 February 2020, Orange presented its ambitious skills development and retraining programme; the Orange Apprentice Training Centre represents a major part of this approach.

More information about the Orange Apprentice Training Centre is available (in French) on orange.jobs.

