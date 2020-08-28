Anna Maria Romeo of Bricsys

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. , a global provider of cloud, messaging, digital and Internet of Things (IoT) products, is now partnering with Bricsys, a Hexagon company. The aim is to give Synchronoss spatialSUITE customers the opportunity to select BricsCAD as their computer aided design (CAD) interface.

Unlike other CAD interfaces that often are available only via costly individual user subscription licences, Bricsys offers single, volume and network licensing agreements including floating network licences that can be subscription or perpetual. The result is claimed to be a lower total cost of ownership. The new agreement also establishes a reseller relationship that enables Synchronoss to offer BricsCAD directly to new and existing customers

Synchronoss spatialSUITE provides communications service providers (CSPs) access to a broad range of network asset information, including physical locations, specifications, attributes, connectivity and capacity. BricsCAD is used by network architects who work in Synchronoss spatialNET, an engineering design and management solution that sits at the core of spatialSUITE. spatialNET enables network planners, designers and engineers to combine the use of industry-standard DWG files for 2G drafting and 3G modeling with the power of artificial intelligence to quickly and accurately visualise, create and manage communication network asset data and workflows.

David Bryant, product director for Synchronoss, says the partnership with Bricsys delivers to spatialNET customers a feature-rich solution that is more cost-effective than other CAD solutions. “At Synchronoss, we continually strive to improve the capabilities we offer our spatialNET customers via a robust product roadmap as well as through partnerships that enhance the value we deliver.

This agreement with Bricsys is especially significant considering that users have access to the same functionality and quality as other CAD offerings but at a dramatically lower cost and with more licensing flexibility,” he says.

Anna Maria Romeo, director of partner development for Bricsys, comments that the partnership is an excellent fit. “spatialNET users who choose BricsCAD gain world class visualisation capabilities via a responsive, high-performance graphical engine, with the ability to easily collaborate in a BricsCAD session and much more flexibility when it comes to software,” she says.

“Equally important is that the integration of BricsCAD and spatialNET is seamless. Users will find 100% compatibility and instant access to all their CAD files, and no requirement for a complicated migration process.”

The Synchronoss spatialSUITE portfolio is used by a wide variety of telecommunications companies, including the largest MSO in the United States, all the major network providers in Canada, and other telco and cable companies globally.

