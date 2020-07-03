Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced that it will be partnering with network operator, Three. It will be the prime Systems Integrator (SI), in a multi-year managed services deal, to build an Omni Channel digital business system to grow its B2B services in the United Kingdom.

As part of the deal, Amdocs will enable Three UK to provide its enterprise customers with innovative new services that can be deployed, discovered and scaled on demand, enabling faster time-to-market and an enhanced customer experience.

Following Amdocs’ successful business-led managed transformation project at Three Ireland, CK Hutchison Holdings plans to work with Amdocs to leverage its existing business processes and functionality to expand its B2B presence in the UK. Its UK enterprise offerings will include a number of Amdocs services and digital enablement solutions, as well as the development of a mobile application to enable a consumer-like digital experience. In the new era of light touch, automated operations, having a slick and informative self service experience for all customers including business users is more important than ever.

Elaine Carey, chief commercial officer at Three UK & Ireland said: “We have an ambitious plan for the growth of our enterprise operations, building on the successful launch of our SME offer, Three Means Business, in 2019. This partnership with Amdocs will enable us to create modern and innovative solutions that will challenge the status quo and meet the evolving needs of UK businesses. We’re looking forward to working alongside them to provide world-class experiences and exciting new services at speed to B2B customers.”

Amdocs’ agreement with Three UK is the latest of several announcements where service providers have endorsed Amdocs’ solution for modernising their enterprise business segments, accelerating their journey to the cloud and enabling them to gain more B2B revenues and customers.

Gary Miles, CMO at Amdocs said that: “Three UK is a provider in the UK market and Amdocs is delighted to have been chosen by Three UK to support the development of its innovative enterprise services. Organisations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin, and we look forward to working closely alongside Three UK as it grows its enterprise customer base, delivering exciting new customer experiences.”

