NetFoundry, a specialist in providing zero trust, cloud native networking is partnerng with South Asian telecom operators, dtac. Together the companies are introducing a new network service to the industry called SmartConnect.

dtac serves millions of customers’ business networking and cloud connectivity needs. It has built a robust and fully redundant network that runs on 90% fibre. It is also the only operator to deploy TDD & Massive MiMo, strengthening its position as the most advanced operator in Thailand for 5G readiness.

SmartConnect is hoped to put dtac on course to become the leader of 5G and cloud transformation in Thailand through NaaS, Infrastructure as a Service and its IoT and SaaS applications. The partnership in particular is set to focus on a game-changing outlook on NaaS which will combine service bundling with cloud and connectivity to increase the value proposition substantially.

Furthermore, dtac’s influence in the telecom sector will be significantly enhanced by utilising NetFoundry’s global partnership with Amazon Web Services, Google and Azure by progressing the way in which service users can access and operate within the cloud.

“dtac’s capacities and solutions are enabling the seamless communication modern workers need to operate at a new ‘normal’, – particularly in light of COVID-19 – enabled by a reliable and secure network. Our new partnership with NetFoundry will make this possible, and boost our 5G capabilities to new levels. With SmartConnect our networks are quicker, safer and easier to operate than ever before” says Rajiv Bawa, chief business officer of dtac.

“With launch of dtac smart connect services , our first priority will be to give the “remote worker enablement “ a new face via this next generation solution for the enterprises & SME of Thailand market who are struggling in Covid crisis to solve their “work from home” situation using old VPN technology”, adds Bawa.

NetFoundry (NF) specialises in On demand instant, anytime, anywhere, any network based programmable software defined Cloud & IoT networking. Gartner calls NetFoundry one of the key players in zero trust networking as well as interconnecting Public cloud providers such as AWS, Azure or Google.

NetFoundry as next generation software define networking connects to any cloud, any edge, any app, any data centre, any IoT environment in minutes, with 3x to 10x performance, 5 layer of security built with massive cost savings for enterprises who have been entangled with old telco methods.

“dtac has decided to differentiate itself from a traditional telco and has built its services around applications in the modern and multi-cloud world, where data must be reliable, secure and delivered anywhere, anytime without depending on traditional methods and networks,” comments Dipesh Ranjan, vice president and managing director of Asia Pacific at NetFoundry.

“NetFoundry enables zero trust based secure and reliable connectivity between our customers and their various apps hosted across distributed environment in public or private cloud, no matter where our client is based or connected. We replace the need of VPNs, SDWANs or MPLS type of networks.

Our cloud orchestrated & zero trust model reliably deploys and manages global software-defined networks, optimises internet, and improves security. DTAC SmartConnect will enable both NetFoundry and dtac to go one step further for Thailand customers ” adds Dipesh Ranjan, VP & MD of Asia-Pacific at NetFoundry.

