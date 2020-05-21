Niall Norton of Openet

Openet, a supplier of digital BSS, and Aria Systems, a specialist in growing subscription and usage-based revenue for enterprises, have created a new partnership. The companies are working on Openet’s charging and data management solutions and Aria’s cloud- based billing and monetisation platform to service telecommunication companies and other digital service providers (DSPs).

Sophisticated usage-based billing models have been widely adopted by digital service providers across a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, media and utilities. The demand for platforms that support these business models will increase with the transition to 5G. The Aria and Openet partnership offers the first end-to-end, cloud-based, carrier-grade solution for companies looking to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

“Innovative enterprises continue to evolve how they price and monetise digital services to generate new recurring revenue opportunities and attract new customers,” says Tom Dibble, president and CEO, Aria Systems. “Together with Openet, we offer digital service providers a highly performant and scalable cloud solution with real-time rating, charging and billing capabilities that provide the flexibility needed to quickly bring new services to market.”

Subscription pricing and recurring revenue models have become the standard way of doing business within many industries. As companies add more usage-based services to their product portfolios, the need for flexible and agile ways of pricing, bundling, charging and billing continues to grow.

“We’re very excited about the partnership with Aria, as both companies provide a best-of-breed, open systems approach to deploying solutions,” comments Niall Norton, CEO of Openet. “We are already working together to service joint clients in Asia, and we have integrated our systems, making the joint offer seamless.”

