Jan Karlsson of Ericsson

TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration, announced a new addition to its board of directors with the appointment of Jan Karlsson, senior vice president and head of business area digital services at Ericsson. Karlsson brings a wealth of expertise in driving digital business, and network and IT transformation for the world’s largest connectivity service providers.

TM Forum’s Board guides the organisation’s strategy and success on behalf of its members. The Board determines how the Forum serves its members and the broader industry by setting direction, priorities, key themes and initiatives. The Board aims to have a representative balance of member industry sectors and geographies with various types of service providers, software companies, equipment suppliers and systems integrators.

Commenting on the appointment, Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum, said, “Jan’s addition to the board of directors is an exciting one. He brings an ideal combination of skills thanks to his experience in driving digital transformation in networks and connectivity for some of the world’s largest communication service providers. His knowledge is key as the Forum continues to help its members evolve, adapt and thrive in the digital world.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Jan to the TM Forum board of directors,” said Steffen Roehn, chairman, TM Forum. “Jan’s technical knowledge in the deployment and delivery of business support systems, core networks, OSS, cloud and virtualised infrastructure alongside his business acumen are important assets for the Forum, its Board and its members.”

