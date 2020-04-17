Joe Fernandes of Red Hat

ZTE Corporation, a international provider of telecommunications, and enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, announced that it has extended its collaboration with Red Hat, the provider of open source solutions, in a bid to accelerate the deployment of 5G networks.

The collaboration includes a new reference architecture aimed at enabling telcos to more effectively deploy virtual network functions (VNFs) on Red Hat openStack platform, Red Hat’s highly-scalable and agile Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution on ZTE’s hardware.

The collaboration combines the open source innovation available in Red Hat openStack platform with ZTE’s Cloud Core Network components. It offers a replicable and cost-effective network solution that can speed integration time by 5 times based on internal Red Hat testing.

By using Red Hat openStack platform for its VNF services, ZTE can better prepare service providers for 5G deployments by transforming traditional core data centres (DCs) into more agile, efficient and innovative open environments.

ZTE has completed the VNF certification of Red Hat openStack platform 13 and plans to begin the certification for Red Hat openStack platform 16 this year. ZTE also plans to provide the integrated environment for its VNF services with Red Hat openStack platform in ZTE Cybersecurity Labs in Nanjing and Brussels, in order to showcase the new reference architecture.

ZTE Cybersecurity Lab is a centre for innovation, and a global resource for customers and partners who want to build NFV/SDN applications and solutions. It offers fully transparent policy allowing customers, regulatory entities and other interested third parties to perform independent security assessments and audits in equipment. The independent source code reviews, document review, black box testing and penetration testing allow customers to verify the security of ZTE’s products, services and processes.

Moreover, as part of this collaboration, Red Hat and ZTE have worked with Vodafone Idea Limited, India’s telecom service provider, to deploy its VNF services on Red Hat OpenStack Platform to help deliver its Universal cloud platform.

“The next-generation of mobile networks begins with 5G services running on open source technologies and innovative hardware, and we are excited to be working with ZTE to help bring these solutions to service providers as fuel for network transformation,” said Joe Fernandes, vice president of products, cloud platforms, Red Hat. “By deploying VNFs on top of Red Hat OpenStack Platform, ZTE is able to drive a more agile, user-friendly environment for operations teams, making it easier to deliver the future of mobile services. We look forward to continuing our work with ZTE in assisting service providers as they migrate to the open hybrid cloud.”

“By adhering to the concept of openness, ZTE has carried out extensive cooperation with mainstream vendors such as Red Hat in various fields including hardware, NFVI and VNF, to provide flexible network construction choices for operators.” Chen Xinyu, general manager of ZTE Telecom cloud & core network said, “We plan to continue to work with Red Hat to help global operators build more secure, more open and more cost-effective cloud core networks.”

