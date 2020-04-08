Mamadou Mbengue, CEO at Free Senegal

Free, a mobile network operator, has deployed mobiquity money to enhance its mobile money service ‘Free Money’ and deliver a world class digital payments experience to its customers.

Mobiquity money is claimed by Comviva to be the largest mobile money platform, with more than 60 deployments in over 45 countries.

Launched in 2014, Free Money is one of the mobile money services in Senegal offering a host of digital financial services such as money transfer, bill payment, merchant payment and mobile credit recharge. The migration from incumbent platform to new mobiquity money platform has increased Free Money’s system capacity, improved performance and enhanced transaction security.

Mobiquity money is a scalable platform that will help Free Money to rapidly add new customers, accelerate transaction growth and launch innovative features, while maintaining a high service uptime and availability. The state-of-the-art technical architecture of mobiquity money platform has enabled Free Money to rapidly develop new features as well as quickly integrations with billers, merchants, banks, remittance providers and other third party systems, reducing time to launch new digital financial services. The platform brings many enhanced capabilities such as improved reporting, flexible pricing and better bulk payments functionality, which allows Free Money to deliver digital financial services and experience in alignment with its customer needs.

Mamadou Mbengue, CEO at Free Senegal says, “At Free Money, we are relentlessly working toward democratising the use of digital financial services and enhance customer experience. In line with this objective, we have successfully deployed mobiquity money platform replacing the incumbent platform. The new platform will facilitate product innovation, helping us to reinforce Free Money, launch new consumer centric digital financial services and deliver superior user experience to our customers.”

Anil Krishnan, head of Africa region at Comviva comments, “mobiquity money is a feature-rich, scalable and flexible mobile money platform which has been deployed across 5 continents in past 14 years. We are glad to bringing this best-in-class digital financial services experience to Free Money users in Senegal. The platform will enable Free Money to accelerate growth of mobile money in Senegal by introducing innovative digital financial services and providing frictionless payments experience to users.”

Free is a mobile operator with 4.4 million subscribers. The operator provides a 4G+ network available in many areas of the country. Free aims to deliver unique customer experience and provide simple and revolutionary offers that will transform the telecom market and change the lives of people in Senegal. Free also provides ‘Free Money’ to simplify and make daily financial transactions safer and help increase financial inclusion in the country.

