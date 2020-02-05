Total operator spend on artificial intelligence (AI) solutions will exceed US$15 billion (€13.5 billion) by 2024, according to a new study from Juniper Research. This is a rise from a $3 billion (€2.7 biilion) spend in 2020.

The research identifies network optimisation and fraud mitigation solutions as the most highly sought-after AI based services over the next 4 years. AI-based solutions automate network functionalities including routing, traffic management and predictive maintenance solutions.

Network optimisation & fraud prevention

The new research report entitled, AI Strategies for Network Operators: Key Use Cases & Monetisation Models 2020-2024, found that operators in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, would account for more than 40% of AI spend by 2024. This is despite only accounting for less than 20% of global subscribers.

The report also predicts that growing demand for operational efficiencies will drive operators in these regions, to increase their overall investment into AI over the next four years.

The research urges operators to embrace a holistic approach to AI implementation across service operations, rather than applying separate AI strategies to individual use cases. It suggests network operators leverage AI to unify internal data resources and encourage cross-functional insight sharing into network efficiencies to maximise the benefits of collaboration across internal teams.

The emerging markets opportunity

The research predicts that AI spend by operators in Emerging Markets will exceed $5 billion (€4.5 billion) by 2024, rising from only $900 million (€815 million) in 2020. It found that this growth will be driven largely by operators exploring early use cases of AI before expanding the presence of AI in their networks to include more comprehensive services. .

The report forecasts that Indian Subcontinent and Africa & Middle East will experience the highest growth in spend on AI services, with operator spend in both regions forecast to grow more than 550% over the next four years. It anticipates that operators in these regions will initially invest in AI-based CRM (customer relationship management) solutions that yield immediate benefits.

