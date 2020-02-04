Mark Haley of Smart City Networks

Smart City Networks, the provider of telecommunications services for the convention industry, has finalised a contract extension with the Washington State Convention Centre (WSCC) to provide extensive technology upgrades as a part of their multi-million-dollar renovations project along with new connectivity to key convention hotels adjacent to the venue.

Smart City is replacing the entire network in the Arch building and will be designing and installing the new Wi-Fi 6 network, for the WSCC’s $1.7-billion (€1.5 billion) addition of the Summit Building to the facility, to be completed in 2022. The WSCC’s new network will have the capabilities to support the big-scale data and technology needs of the industry’s most complex events.

Uniquely, this contract also features that Smart City will connect the adjacent Sheraton and Hyatt Regency hotels via dark fibre with the WSCC to service the needs of major events beginning with the Microsoft Ready event.

“Smart City has been a trusted partner of the Washington State Convention Centre. Over the years they demonstrated a thorough understanding of our customers’ needs, which is why we have exercised the extension options to their contract,” said Jeff Blosser, president and CEO of the Washington State Convention Centre Public Facilities District.

“Smart City’s technical designs, combined with that customer knowledge, made the company the right choice for our facility originally and into our future as well with our new facility. We are excited to offer the best networking experience in our industry at the Washington State Convention Centre.”

Executives of Smart City, which have serviced Washington State Convention Centre for over 17 years, share in the excitement.

“Obviously, we’re eager for the Wi-Fi 6 network upgrades that will improve speed, capacity, and reduce interference, but additionally we’re proud to provide cost efficient connectivity to the headquarter hotels near the convention centre,” said Mark Haley, president of Smart City Networks.

