Reading, UK-based Enghouse Systems Ltd has acquired the USA’s Dialogic Group Inc. for a purchase price of approximately US$52.0 million (€46.5 million), subject to certain adjustments.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, Dialogic partners with mobile operators, system integrators and technology developers to deploy its solutions via its worldwide network of offices. Dialogic’s revenue over the next 12 months is projected to be between $58.0 million (€51.9 million) and $63.0 million (€56.4 million).

Dialogic specialises in media processing software, with a scalable solution that supports real-time video conferencing and collaboration applications across all devices. Dialogic’s infrastructure products offer a best-in-class Session Border Controller and several software-based network solutions to communication service providers. This combination enables the transformation from legacy TDM (time division multiplexing) to next-generation network platforms.

Steve Sadler, chairman and CEO of Enghouse Systems says, “This acquisition strengthens our position in the enterprise video and unified communications market segment by adding rich multi-media processing applications and capabilities.”

“In the communications service provider market, Dialogic provides network infrastructure solutions that facilitate virtualisation, the evolution to 5G networks and the transition of networks from hardware to software defined network connectivity. We are very pleased to welcome Dialogic’s employees, customers and partners to Enghouse.”

Second recent investment

This news follows Enghouse’s October 2019 investment in Eptica S.A. Based in Paris. Eptica is a provider of customer engagement software. It has a trailing annual revenue of approximately $13.0 million (€11.6 million).

Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), it enables businesses to make the customer experience a key link in their value chain. The omni-channel and multi-lingual platform covers email, web, social media, web chat and agent channels, and allows organisations to improve customer engagement and increase efficiency particularly in distributed organisations. The platform drives sales by delivering fast and personalised responses to customer queries through their channel of choice.

The focus of the platform is enhanced customer service. The design is based on AI, automatic natural language processing, machine learning and text analytics. It also incorporates a centralised knowledge base to ensure meaningful conversations and multi-channel consistency. The company serves over 200 customers, including leading brands in sectors such as banking, insurance, retail, tourism and government.

