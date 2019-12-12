Angus Ward of BearingPoint//Beyond

Japan’s provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services, NTT Group has chosen BearingPoint//Beyond’s Infonova Digital Business Platform to modernise, simplify and unify its business support systems to better serve its customers, increase operational efficiency and grow new revenue.

The move is part of NTT Group’s wider strategy to bring its customers additional value through 5G and new services that are better tailored to individual customer needs and designed to support its customers in their digital transformation, by using B2B2x models and providing a rich set of value-added ICT services including Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Infonova Digital Business Platform has been chosen to accelerate NTT Group’s digital transformation. It will do this by enhancing NTT’s ability to experiment, innovate, utilise new technologies, introduce new business models and services as well as improving its agility and efficiency, automating processes and integrating ecosystem partners.

NTT Comware Corporation, NTT Group’s wholly-owned system integration provider will implement, operate and manage what will be termed the New IT Program, which will run the BearingPoint//Beyond platform as a global cloud native SaaS solution. NTT Comware intends to use the platform across NTT’s Japanese subsidiaries.

This approach enables each NTT subsidiary to act as a separate, independent tenant on the BearingPoint//Beyond platform with the ability to add its own ecosystem partners, add sales channels and bring enterprise customers onto the platform as tenants, all within a fully frictionless and automated B2B2x model for maximum efficiency and to transact globally.

The BearingPoint//Beyond platform will provide service management, CRM and contract management, catalog and order management, fulfilment and partner orchestration. It will also support the monetisation of existing and future B2C, B2B, SMB, Wholesale and B2B2x requirements as well as dynamic new industry marketplaces. NTT Group will also use the platform to manage its product and service configuration process, including offers and bundles.

NTT Comware was reportedly impressed by the flexibility and scalability of the Infonova Digital Business Platform compared to rival solutions. NTT Group’s subsidiaries all plan to use the platform to transform their existing operations with the aim of growing their revenues, and also to introduce new technologies, services and business models – in particular, B2B2x offerings that draw on ecosystems of partners to help customers truly benefit from advanced technologies.

“NTT Group understands the importance of operational agility and time-to-market for new services,” said Angus Ward, CEO of BearingPoint//Beyond. “All businesses will benefit from the introduction of Infonova, especially looking ahead to 5G where revenue growth strategies require disruptive innovation to create new B2B2x business models with partner ecosystems to package connectivity with devices, IoT and AI into new products and services. NTT Group is setting an example for business innovation that operators in the rest of the world must follow to deliver the customer value and the revenues growth that are essential to their ongoing commercial success.”

