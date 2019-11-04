Ericsson Business Support Solutions (BSS) continue to play an important role in helping operators address 5G-enalbled opportunities and deploy new services more quickly and efficiently. Ericsson currently supports two billion global subscribers with its digital BSS platform – designed to support customer-centric business operations and digital engagement for the 5G era.

In October 2019, Ericsson signed an agreement to transform Vodafone Egypt’s BSS into an industrialised, real-time converged environment. Covering upgrades to the latest versions of Ericsson Charging and Ericsson Mediation, the agreement will provide Vodafone Egypt a seamless, flexible, and cost-cutting evolution towards 5G and IoT readiness.

Alexandre Froment-Curtil, Vodafone Egypt CEO says: “In line with our commitment to innovate, and our strategy focusing on digital transformation, Vodafone Egypt aims to ensure that we actively reduce time-to-market in a way that would not affect customer experience. Ericsson’s billing solution has played a role in enabling our customers to enjoy our new services more quickly and efficiently.”

As 5G uptake continues to ramp up, the need to provide the best customer experience has become critical. Today, Ericsson is the only 5G network technology vendor with a complete digital BSS solution. In another recent agreement, Ericsson is supporting Ireland’s largest telecom provider, eir, to consolidate the company’s multiple charging systems using the single, comprehensive Ericsson Charging System.

Delivering an all-inclusive solution combining eir’s voice, SMS, and mobile broadband business, Ericsson will provide a future-proof Online Charging System (OCS) to enable increased simplification, greater network stability, and a wider range of functionalities set to benefit eir with an overall reduction in costs and the flexibility to target new markets – including support for new 5G use cases.

And in South Africa, Ericsson and MTN recently announced a multi-year agreement to modernise, support, and manage the operator’s digital BSS. Ericsson’s Digital BSS suite will cover critical business processes, such as lead-to-service and service-to-cash, that are at the centre of MTN Revenue Management and MTN’s Customer Experience focus areas.

Leveraging Ericsson’s Catalog manager and Ericsson Order Care, MTN will be able to digitalise the product lifecycle from offer creation to fulfillment, while Order Care will equip them to realise operational improvements and service augmentation as well as coordinate hybrid workflows across services, systems, and groups.

Ericsson’s Digital Business Support System offering provides a full set of charging, billing and catalog capabilities for the digital operator. Its integrated portfolio includes Ericsson BSS products and partner ecosystem, backed by analytics-driven, real-time service and experience control. This end-to-end offering is helping service providers capture digitally-enabled monetisation opportunities by improving customer experience and supporting business models for current or future innovations.

