Communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide are leaving money on the table as a result of missed automation opportunities in sales and service fulfillment, according to a new study from Sigma Systems.

Conducted in partnership with research consultancy Coleman Parkes Research, the second edition of the Create-Sell-Deliver Outlook surveyed operators worldwide to gauge their perception of product innovation and create-sell-deliver capabilities.

Although 78% of respondents recognised that automation in service fulfillment led to more profitable businesses, two-thirds said that the level of manual intervention had increased either slightly or significantly over the last two years.

While the survey found a belief that 14% of fulfillment tasks would always be manual, it also revealed that of the remaining tasks which could be automated, just 25% actually are today.

When asked to what extent a 1% reduction in manual intervention would have on revenues, respondents said there would be a 2% gain – 1% higher than last year’s result. This equates to US $12 billion (€10.8 billion) in additional revenues across tier-one and tier-two CSPs worldwide.

CSPs also see the value of automation beyond service fulfillment. Respondents said increasing automation of the configuration and quoting process could increase annual revenues by an average of 3% – equating to US $18 billion (€16.2 billion) globally.

Stephen Krajewski, director of Product Marketing, Sigma Systems, comments: “It is sobering that at a time when 5G technology, smart cities and the Internet of Everything are becoming a reality, CSPs do not have fully automated processes when increasing automation and reducing manual intervention would have a marked impact on their business. Improving revenues is a constant goal for CSPs, and at Sigma Systems our focus is to help our customers drive business transformation and product innovation by using catalog-driven systems to enable the most efficient end-to-end customer experience.”

