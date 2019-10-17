Pardeep Kohli of Mavenir

Mavenir, a US-headquartered network software provider, claiming to be the industry’s only end-to-end cloud-native vendor for CSPs, has announced launched its fully virtualised 4G/5G OpenRAN solution.

According to Mavenir, network operators can now evolve their network to a hardware-agnostic, cost-effective solution and be ready for 5G with a software upgrade.

Mavenir’s OpenRAN extends virtualisation to the edge of the network and provides strategic differentiation by enabling multisource Remote Radio Units (RRUs) to interwork with the virtualised Cloud Base Band software over ethernet Fronthaul (FH), using the O-RAN open interface overcoming the traditional constraints of the proprietary walled garden specifications used by the other traditional equipment vendors.

Highlights include:

Support for O-RAN 7.2 Radio Architecture with Open Interfaces

Support for 3GPP Split 2 Architecture with Open Interfaces

Scalability and independence from proprietary hardware, faster time to market of new features

Ability to centralise the baseband Distributed Unit (DU) and Central Unit (CU) resources

Enable dynamic scaling of capacity growth, operational & maintenance cost savings and simplicity

“We are continuing our tradition of leading the virtualisation of key network applications. With the experience of being the first to successfully launch virtualised VoLTE, VoWiFi, IMS core, RCS, SBC, EPC, as well as virtualised Security Gateway, Home NodeB Gateway, etc over the last 10 years, we are now ready to bring vRAN technology to market,” said Pardeep Kohli, president, and CEO of Mavenir.

“Operators need alternatives to the traditional vendors, particularly in countries with restrictions, and as a U.S-based and headquartered company we are that alternative. With our complete virtualised portfolio and experience with all the key network components, we are uniquely positioned to enable customers to evolve their networks with a tested, integrated, reliable solution that avoids using proprietary hardware, extensive integration cost and is fully upgradable to 5G via software update.”

